Protect Your Business From Cyber Attacks with This Leading VPN

Because your business's data is precious.
Image credit: NordVPN

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Did you know that more than 40 percent of cyber attacks target small businesses? With those numbers, you can't take any risks with your business information, especially if you're working on public WiFi before heading back to working in an office. One of the best ways to protect your browsing is with a VPN, but with so many on the market, it can be hard to choose what's best for you. So, why not trust one of the top-rated solutions while it's on sale for 68 percent off?

NordVPN has earned 5-star ratings from PC Mag, CNET, and TrustPilot, a 4.5-star rating from TechRadar, and a 4.0-star rating from PC World. And right now, when you sign up for a two-year subscription for 68 percent off, you'll also earn a $10 shopping credit.

NordVPN is a bulletproof security solution that eliminates internet browsing restrictions while providing you a truly private, ultra-secure connection, the company says. All of the data sent through NordVPN's private tunnels is double-encrypted, keeping you anonymous, while a strict no-logging policy ensures your data remains private, even from them. You can access more than 5,300 server locations in nearly 60 countries worldwide to bypass georestrictions, all while enjoying fast browsing speeds and resting assured that your connection is safe thanks to an automatic kill switch in the event that the VPN connection drops. With high-speed browsing, you can watch videos, take conference calls, and more securely. Whether you're on a public WiFi hotspot, browsing on cellular networks, working from home or the office, or getting online anywhere else, NordVPN actively works to keep you safe.

Invest in a VPN solution that will protect you and your business from cyber attacks. Normally $286, you can get a two-year subscription to NordVPN for 68 percent off at just $89 now.

Prices subject to change.

