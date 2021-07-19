Every Small-Business Owner Should Know How to Fend Off Cyber Attacks

July 19, 2021 2 min read

Cyber attacks aren't only focused on tech and oil giants. An astonishing 43 percent of cyber attacks target small businesses, meaning entrepreneurs have to be mindful of information security. Not everyone has the resources to hire a full-scale IT or security team, but you can learn the skills you need to protect your business online.

This seven-course bundle includes training in data, network, and system security, giving you a comprehensive security background that will help you keep your organization safe from cyber attacks. The series is led by Total Seminars, a certification training service that has provided materials to thousands of schools, corporations, and government agencies like the United Nations and FBI. Total Seminars produces the top-selling CompTIA A+ and Network+ certification books on the market. Leading instructors Mike Meyers, Scott Jernigan, and Brent Chapman take the wheel in this bundle.

Across the bundle, you'll get training materials for the following CompTIA certification exams:

CompTIA ITF+ (FC0-U61)

CompTIA A+ Core 1 (220-1001)

CompTIA A+ Core 2 (220-1002)

CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-001

CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001)

CompTIA Network+ (N10-007)

CompTIA Security+ SY0-501

This extensive curriculum will get you up to speed in IT fundamentals, teach you the basics of information and cybersecurity, and help you elevate your skills. You'll explore ethical hacking, network security, learn the latest trends and techniques in risk management, risk mitigation, threat management, and intrusion detection, and much more.

This extensive curriculum will get you up to speed in IT fundamentals, teach you the basics of information and cybersecurity, and help you elevate your skills.

