Cybersecurity

Every Small-Business Owner Should Know How to Fend Off Cyber Attacks

Learn the IT and security fundamentals you need to avert risk
Next Article
Every Small-Business Owner Should Know How to Fend Off Cyber Attacks
Image credit: FLY:D/Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Entrepreneur Store
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Cyber attacks aren't only focused on tech and oil giants. An astonishing 43 percent of cyber attacks target small businesses, meaning entrepreneurs have to be mindful of information security. Not everyone has the resources to hire a full-scale IT or security team, but you can learn the skills you need to protect your business online. For a limited time, The CompTIA Cyber Security Pathway Certification Prep Bundle is available for just $34.99, a specially reduced price from $45.99.

This seven-course bundle includes training in data, network, and system security, giving you a comprehensive security background that will help you keep your organization safe from cyber attacks. The series is led by Total Seminars, a certification training service that has provided materials to thousands of schools, corporations, and government agencies like the United Nations and FBI. Total Seminars produces the top-selling CompTIA A+ and Network+ certification books on the market. Leading instructors Mike Meyers, Scott Jernigan, and Brent Chapman take the wheel in this bundle.

Across the bundle, you'll get training materials for the following CompTIA certification exams:

  • CompTIA ITF+ (FC0-U61)
  • CompTIA A+ Core 1 (220-1001)
  • CompTIA A+ Core 2 (220-1002)
  • CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-001
  • CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001)
  • CompTIA Network+ (N10-007)
  • CompTIA Security+ SY0-501

This extensive curriculum will get you up to speed in IT fundamentals, teach you the basics of information and cybersecurity, and help you elevate your skills. You'll explore ethical hacking, network security, learn the latest trends and techniques in risk management, risk mitigation, threat management, and intrusion detection, and much more.

Become your own security system. Right now, The CompTIA Cyber Security Pathway Certification Prep Bundle is on sale for a limited time for just $34.99.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cybersecurity

Nephilim: the hacker group that threatens the wealthiest

Cybersecurity

5 Reasons You Shouldn't Trust Your Cyber Defense to Your IT Vendor or Service Provider

Cybersecurity

50 Things You Need To Know To Optimize Your Company's Approach to Data Privacy and Cybersecurity