Samsung Galaxy

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Is Almost Here. Here's How to Reserve Yours in Advance.

The awaited sequel to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is right around the corner, and the company is offering exclusive bonuses to those who sign-up for an early reservation.
Image credit: Samsung

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
3 min read
It's about to unfold! That's right, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is finally coming and you can reserve yours today. A more durable design and faster processing are among the many new features expected for the device. Although there is no official release date for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, more information will be revealed during the August 11 Samsung Unpacked event.

Those who've been waiting for the new phone with bated breath will want to reserve theirs immediately to take advantage of all the perks.

Reserving in advance puts you among some of the first people to receive the phone when it's released. But there's so much more to look forward to.

For example, customers who reserve and sign up for email updates get access to the highest online trade-in values. You'll have the option of trading in up to two devices to help lower the cost of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. If you do decide to trade in your old devices, you can expect up to $100 of extra trade-in credit as well.

Considering the new device is rumored to be on the expensive side, those trade-in credits will be extra helpful for techies on a budget.

Reserving in advance also means your first 12 months of Samsung Care+ are totally free. As if that's not enough, you will also receive an "extra special offer" towards Galaxy products during pre-order. Talk about sweetening the deal.

To reserve your new Galaxy Z Fold 3, simply head over to Samsung's reservation website. You'll be asked to provide your full name, email address, and ZIP code. Optionally, you can provide your phone number to receive text updates from the company as well.

This years' Samsung Unpacked live stream takes place on August 11. The event will focus on foldable phones and aims to answer the question: is good, good enough? The live stream will unveil even more details about the highly anticipated foldable phone, hopefully putting pricing rumors to bed once and for all.

Leaked photos of the device and suspected prices have been circulating the rumor mill for weeks. Some sources are claiming the new device will see a huge price cut from its 2020 predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. While others are suggesting the pricing will be on par with the old device.

Additional rumors suggest that customers who pre-order will be rewarded with a free Samsung watch. Others speculate the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be compatible with a new stylus pen as well. Only time will tell.

From Samsung die-hards to those looking to upgrade their current device, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is one to keep your eye on.

