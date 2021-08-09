Learn About Your Dog's DNA and Get Hours of Obedience Training On-Demand

August 9, 2021 2 min read

Many, many people adopted pets during the pandemic without thinking too much about it. Now, you're trying to run a business while a misbehaved dog is running around all over your household. You love your dog, and you appreciate the breaks they build into the day, but it really would be better if you got a handle over your household once again. If you need help with your precious pup, check out The All-in-One DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test & Dog Training Bundle.

This bundle combines two best-selling pet products, the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test and a leading dog training bundle. With DNA My Dog, you can better understand your pup in a painless, scientific way. Just swab your dog's cheek, mail in the DNA sample, and in two weeks, you'll have detailed reports about your dog's unique characteristics. You'll better understand your dog's personality traits, breed mix, and DNA composition, and even learn about predisposition to disease. With all of this information, you'll be better equipped to train and care for your dog.

Once you're armed with that information, you can delve into the eight training courses from leading dog behavior expert, Sharon Bolt (4/5-star instructor rating). Bolt is a pet celebrity in the UK, with a regular slot on BBC Radio where she answers numerous listeners' doggy dilemmas. She's written three books, recorded three CDs, and produced four DVDs on dog training. In these courses, she'll help you train your dog to stay nearby on a leash, stop barking, and much more. From puppy training to dietary suggestions, you'll learn how to intervene in your dog's life in a positive way.

Become a better dog owner. Right now, The All-in-One DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test & Dog Training Bundle is just $59.99.

