McDonald's Might Be Facing a Supply Shortage

The company was reportedly forced to use more bags than usual as customers dined in their homes rather than on-site amid the pandemic.
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images

2 min read

McDonald’s could facing a bag shortage after a pandemic full of take-out and delivery orders, according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal.

The company was forced to use more bags than usual as customers dined in their homes rather than on-site, but the report also noted that McDonald’s leadership has noticed customers requesting bags even when they eat within establishments in recent months.

According to the Journal, the company recently told restaurant owners to limit orders of bags from suppliers. 

The outlet got a hold of an internal message from late July in which McDonald’s pointed out, “Many new crew members have never had to deal with trays before” and the “transition to using trays has been slower, more difficult because we haven’t done it in so long.”

"Despite temporary pressures in the industry, the impact to restaurants is minimal. Based on what we know today, we are confident customers should not see disruption to supply of bags or straws. We will continue to watch closely," McDonald's told Entrepreneur.

