KFC is Opening Its Own Pop-Up Hotel, Complete With a Button You Can Press for On-Demand Fried Chicken

Fast-food fans take their love for their favorite chains to extremes, whether they’re threatening to never come back when preferred items are removed or hacking secret menus to get their hands on obscure offerings.

But KFC loyalists will now have the chance to check off one more experience on their fried-chicken bucket list. The company recently announced it will be offering lodging via a chicken-themed pop-up hotel in London called the House of Harland, named after KFC founder Colonel Harland David Sanders.

Hosted at 9a Club Row, London E1 6JX, the hotel's suites will feature KFC products emblazoned on everything from bedding to the wallpaper to the towels, as well as boast an arcade machine and cinema room.

Guests will also have access to a “Press for Chicken” button, which will deliver KFC’s famous fowl dishes on-demand, as well as a chauffeur to the grounds and a ‘Chick-In’ clerk upon arrival.

“KFC’s recent ad campaign celebrates the Colonel’s legions of hardcore fans across the nation, so it’s no surprise that they’re now offering fried chicken fans a bit of much-needed escapism,” the company said in a statement. “You can expect to feel like fried chicken royalty from start to finish.”

News of the juicy new accommodations was well received on social media, with many vying for their chance to secure a spot for a night.

I thank everyone for the heads up about the KFC hotel, many messages, much excitement. I need a week in a KFC hotel more than anything right now and love that the booking fee goes to a charitable cause.



Hope to secure a booking and chick'in later this month! — Luke Harrison (@madebyluke) August 5, 2021

i would break my vegetarianism just for someone to take me to the kfc hotel — sadie (@whitequeenwaltz) August 4, 2021

Ngl I want to stay at this KFC hotel



With a call for chicken button as I lay in bed



Sign me up!!

— Queen Ebony ZZZ (@Ebony_ZZZ) August 5, 2021

Someone who lives in London, please say your staying at the KFC pop hotel that serves all the chicken you want - that looks so cool — Johnny Dogs (@trey485) August 7, 2021

KFC pop up hotel in london should be permanent — MacroBlockArt (@ArtMacro) August 4, 2021

“I would break my vegetarianism just for someone to take me to the KFC hotel,” one Twitter user joked, while other called for the pop-up to be made “permanent.”

House of Harland will be available for 11 nights for 111 euro (about $154) per night, as a nod (or rather, peck) to the famous 11 herbs and spices used in KFC’s fried chicken recipe.

All proceeds will go towards the KFC Foundation, which supports grassroots organizations that empower young people towards building a positive future.

The suite will be open from August 18-28, and interested parties can visit here to book, with a maximum of two people per suite.

KFC belongs to parent company Yum! Brands (YUM), which also operates Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.

Yum! Brands' valuation was up over 45.82% year over year as of early Monday afternoon.

