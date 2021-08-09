News and Trends

KFC is Opening Its Own Pop-Up Hotel, Complete With a Button You Can Press for On-Demand Fried Chicken

The gluttonous getaway features suites with an arcade machine and cinema room.
Image credit: KFC

News Writer
3 min read

Fast-food fans take their love for their favorite chains to extremes, whether they’re threatening to never come back when preferred items are removed or hacking secret menus to get their hands on obscure offerings.

But KFC loyalists will now have the chance to check off one more experience on their fried-chicken bucket list. The company recently announced it will be offering lodging via a chicken-themed pop-up hotel in London called the House of Harland, named after KFC founder Colonel Harland David Sanders.

Hosted at 9a Club Row, London E1 6JX, the hotel's suites will feature KFC products emblazoned on everything from bedding to the wallpaper to the towels, as well as boast an arcade machine and cinema room.

Guests will also have access to a “Press for Chicken” button, which will deliver KFC’s famous fowl dishes on-demand, as well as a chauffeur to the grounds and a ‘Chick-In’ clerk upon arrival.

“KFC’s recent ad campaign celebrates the Colonel’s legions of hardcore fans across the nation, so it’s no surprise that they’re now offering fried chicken fans a bit of much-needed escapism,” the company said in a statement. “You can expect to feel like fried chicken royalty from start to finish.”

News of the juicy new accommodations was well received on social media, with many vying for their chance to secure a spot for a night.

“I would break my vegetarianism just for someone to take me to the KFC hotel,” one Twitter user joked, while other called for the pop-up to be made “permanent.”

House of Harland will be available for 11 nights for 111 euro (about $154) per night, as a nod (or rather, peck) to the famous 11 herbs and spices used in KFC’s fried chicken recipe.

All proceeds will go towards the KFC Foundation, which supports grassroots organizations that empower young people towards building a positive future.

The suite will be open from August 18-28, and interested parties can visit here to book, with a maximum of two people per suite.

KFC belongs to parent company Yum! Brands (YUM), which also operates Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.

Yum! Brands' valuation was up over 45.82% year over year as of early Monday afternoon.

