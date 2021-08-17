Speakers

Bluvy Is the Android-Powered Shower Speaker of the Future

This nifty shower speaker doubles as a fogless shower mirror, making it the ultimate shower gadget.
Bluvy Is the Android-Powered Shower Speaker of the Future
Image credit: Bluvy

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For those unfamiliar, Indiegogo — similar to Kickstarter — promotes live crowdfunding campaigns featuring innovative products, making it the best place to start hunting for clever innovations that can surprise and delight.

Among the latest highlights is Bluvy, a product designed to reinvent showering, providing its users with a fogless shower mirror, complete with LED/UVC lights, Bluetooth speakers, and apps to transform your everyday cleaning routine.

How Bluvy makes life easier.

There are many shower gadgets out there but imagine one that makes you experience showering like never before? This is what Bluvy is all about, and it’s bound to make your life better in the following ways:

  • Improving your shaving experience: With Bluvy, you get a clean shave in a hot shower without having to deal with the challenges of a foggy mirror. How many times have you found yourself wiping the mirror to see yourself? Bluvy uses electronics that keep the display warmer than the bathroom mirror. The water vapor condenses on your mirror without allowing the fog to set in while the mirrors reflect light. Bluvy's displays emit light which means you can still see yourself clearly in a foggy environment. There is also an option to zoom in to see yourself better.

  • Provides dimmable LED lights: If the lighting in your shower doesn’t cut it, you can shave using Bluvy's LEDs. You get a clear view. The LEDs are bright but dimmable.

  • You can download your favorite apps: Bluvy allows you to download your favorite apps from Google Play Store. With the 10-inch touchscreen, you can create the best shower experience, playing anything on a shower speaker like you’ve never had before.

  • Voice command: No one wants to be bothered with inconveniences in the shower, thus Bluvy is controllable with the voice. Just say "Hey Google" and state your command.

The goal of the Bluvy campaign is to provide everyone with an unprecedented showering experience. Whether you want the best shave of your life, rock to your favorite music, or watch Netflix under the warmth of your showerhead, Bluvy has you covered. At the moment, the shower gadget is only a prototype, but it won’t be long before it reaches your doorstep. Shipments are estimated to kick off in January 2022.
