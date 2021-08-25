News and Trends

Krispy Kreme is Giving Away Millions of Free Doughnuts to Americans

The campaign, called the "Show Your Heart" promotion, comes following the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.
The benefits of being vaccinated just got even sweeter.

Iconic doughnut chain Krispy Kreme announced Wednesday that customers who have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine can treat themselves to two free doughnuts every day from August 30 to September 5.

The campaign, called the "Show Your Heart" promotion, comes following the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine last week for people 16 and older in the United States.

The doughnuts customers receive will include the beloved Original Glazed and a special edition Original Glazed Heart Doughnut.

The brand is running a campaign through the end of 2021 that pledges to give one free doughnut per day to any customer who has received at least one vaccination shot, and it will continue to honor that.

“We all hoped we’d be near the end of this pandemic by now. We’re not,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer, said in a statement provided to Entrepreneur. “So, please consider getting vaccinated if you’ve not done so already. And then enjoy and share two amazing doughnuts with our heart-felt thanks.”

Customers must show proof of vaccination to receive the free doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme gave away more than 30 million free treats in 2020 as part of promotions honoring healthcare workers, graduates and teachers.

The chain has already given away more than 2.5 million free doughnuts in 2021 as a part of its vaccination campaign.

