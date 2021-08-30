This Heated Sauna Blanket Can Help You Relax Anywhere

August 30, 2021 2 min read

We all need to find time to relax, but that goes double for busy entrepreneurs who are constantly running at peak stress levels. However, going to the spa every day isn't exactly a sustainable habit. As such, you may have to get a little more creative with the ways you destress. One creative way? Investing in a MiHIGH Heated Sauna Blanket. Typically listed for $499, it's on sale now for just $424.99.

Laying in this innovative blanket is like being able to go to an infrared sauna every week at a fraction of the spa costs. Just like an infrared sauna, this blanket emits far-infrared wavelengths to give you a rejuvenating, relaxing experience while lying down, rather than sitting up like you would in a traditional box sauna. With layers of far infrared heating and toxin-free fabrics, you can enjoy the ultimate detox and relaxation without ever leaving your house.

Using the MiHIGH is easy. Just roll it out onto a heatproof surface like a bed. Climb in and use the handheld controller to begin heating. Take 30 minutes to an hour of your day to just sweat it out while you listen to music, catch up on TV, or meditate. Then, hit the ground running with that natural post-sauna high. Each session can burn between 300 and 600 calories and will have you feeling refreshed and empowered to get through everything on your to-do list, the company says.

GQ writes, “The benefits of an infrared sauna are manyfold. MiHIGH’s innovative Infrared Sauna Blanket brings the sauna into your own home.” Body + Soul Magazine adds, “You can now get the detoxifying, calorie burning and soothing health benefits of a sauna from the comfort of your own home.”

Enjoy a relaxing detox any time you want. Right now, you can get a MiHIGH Heated Sauna Blanket for 14 percent off $499 at $424.99. Or you could save even more by buying a two-pack for 19 percent off at $799.99.

