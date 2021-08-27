Wendy's is Reformulating Their French Fries

August 27, 2021 2 min read

Fast food chain Wendy’s is overhauling its french fries, releasing a version that will retain more heat and crispiness than predecessors. The new and improved fry will be available in Wendy’s locations across the country by the middle of next month.

Wendy’s president Kurt Kane gave an interview about the news to CNN Business, saying of consumers, “They’re going to notice a difference as soon as they taste it. The proof will be in the tasting.”

Americans’ consumption habits changed dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, when indoor dining halted and hungry people turned to delivery, drive-through, or takeout options.

Fries in to-go bags tend to get soggy, and that’s the issue Wendy’s is aiming to fix. This change isn’t totally due to the pandemic, however. The company has been researching this upgrade for four years.

"What we've done is balance the cut of the fry and kept a little bit of the skin of the potato on the fry to be able to drive flavor," Kane told that outlet. "We used a batter system that allows us to be able to maintain crispiness, both when they're fresh and hot out of the fryer as well as several minutes later."

Wendy’s restaurants will also use shorter fry baskets for frying, helping ensure the potatoes are always fully submerged in oil and come out the same every time.