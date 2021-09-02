7 Ways to Make Your Office Smart

September 2, 2021 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

How much time do you spend each day getting up and flicking switches, pushing buttons, and turning things on or off? Probably enough time that you wonder if it's impacting your productivity. One way to reduce the time you spend milling about the office is to make your space smart. And with these deals, you'll be able to make just about everything in your office controllable by app or your voice.

Switchmate Power: Dual Smart Power Outlet with 2 USB Ports

The Switchmate Power plugs into existing power outlets, upgrading almost anything you plug into them with voice control and remote access. It works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and the companion app to make your devices respond to voice control. It also offers multiple timers for total smart power control.

Get the Switchmate Power for $9.99 (reg. $39), a savings of 75 percent.

Smart Dual Plug Outlet with Alexa & Google Home Capability

This efficient dual-outlet plugs into a single wall outlet to give you an extra smart plug on the same line. That way, you can control up to four devices from a single outlet.

Get the Smart Dual Plug Outlet with Alexa & Google Home Capability for $21.99 (reg. $26), a savings of 18 percent.

Gosund Homekit Smart WiFi Outlet (2-Pack)

Enjoy voice control from anywhere with the Gosund Homekit! Forgot to turn something off after you left? Just say your command to Siri anywhere you are, and Gosund will go to work. You can control all of your outlets with a single app, set timers or schedules, and set up your Homekit remotely with ease.

Get the Gosund Homekit Smart WiFi Outlet (2-Pack) for $22.99 (reg. $24), a savings of 8 percent.

Gosund 3-USB Smart WiFi Outlet

This outlet offers many of the same features as the previous Gosund feature. With three smart plugs, three USB ports, and three always-on plugs on the same hub, you can overhaul any outlet to meet all of your smart home needs, plus have space to charge multiple devices.

Get the Gosund 3-USB Smart WiFi Outlet for $22.99 (reg. $24), a savings of 8 percent.

Gosund Smart Plug with Amazon Alexa & Google Home (4-Pack)

Have a number of devices you want to control with your voice spread around the office or house? This four-pack gives you greater flexibility in the layout of your smart space.

Get the Gosund Smart Plug with Amazon Alexa & Google Home (4-Pack) for $26.99 (reg. $29), a savings of 10 percent.

GlamSocket Decorative Multi-Outlet & Dual USB Port Surge Protector + Phone Holder

Upgrade a regular wall socket with the supercharged GlamSocket. On one port, you'll get three A/C outlets and two universal 2.1A USB ports with a built-in phone holder to give you an elegant, space-saving spot to charge your phone.

Get the GlamSocket Decorative Multi-Outlet & Dual USB Port Surge Protector + Phone Holder for $27.99 (reg. $34), a savings of 20 percent.

Gosund Smart WiFi Light Switch with Built-in Alexa

Turn your regular old light switches into smart ones. With built-in Alexa, you can set timers or schedule when the lights will be on in your office. You can also turn the lights on/off with buttons on the switch or control with your voice. Plus, you can even use it to have Alexa read you the news or play Jeopardy!

Get the Gosund Smart WiFi Light Switch with Built-in Alexa for $39.99 (reg. $46), a savings of 14 percent.