Musk Chirps Bezos About His 'Full-Time Job' Amid Back and Forth Battle With the FCC

September 2, 2021

The boys are fighting!

The seemingly never-ending Twitter and space-bound battle between rival billionaires and just geared up another notch as Musk took another swipe at Bezos on Wednesday.

The two have been at odds as of late due to Bezos and his space-exploration company, Blue Origin, coming after Musk and SpaceX for first receiving the sole NASA grant to human lunar exploration.

The complaint turned into a lawsuit, which subsequently turned into NASA’s suspension of Musk’s contract.

But Bezos didn’t stop there.

Just last week, his satellite-development partner, Kuiper Systems LLC, filed a complaint with he FCC in an attempt to stop SpaceX from developing a second-generation Starlink satellite-internet system.

This resulted in Musk purposely spelling Bezos’ name wrong (read: Besos) in a Tweet that read “Turns out Besos retired in order to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX.”

Naturally, this was not the end of the Twitter wars.

Yesterday, CNBC reporter Michael Sheetz posted to Twitter a copy of SpaceX’s letter to the FCC asking the commission to dismiss Bezos’ complaint.

Musk screenshotted a portion of the letter and reposted it to his own Twitter account, where he currently has 59.6 million followers.

Filing legal actions against SpaceX is *actually* his full-time job pic.twitter.com/XifRICQ62k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 1, 2021

“Filing legal actions against SpaceX is *actually* his full-time job,” Musk wote, referencing his own Tweet from last Friday.

The highlighted portions of the documents are cutting towards Bezos and his satellite plans.

“While Amazon has filed nothing with the Commission to address these conditions on its own license for nearly 400 days, it took only 4 days to object SpaceX’s next-generation NGSO system,” one portion says.

“While Amazon has waited 15 months to explain how its system works, it has lodged objections to SpaceX on average about every 16 days this year,” points out the second highlighted section.

Musk’s repost has garnered over 1,000 retweets itself.

Of the two billionaires, Bezos remains the only one to have successfully made it to space and back.

