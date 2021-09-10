Build Up These 3 Crucial Reserves to Thrive No Matter the Circumstances

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There’s one guarantee in this life — it’s full of lots of highs and lows!

Sometimes, you experience phenomenal success; sometimes, you have to deal with loss and defeat. Now, it might be impossible to ever fully prepare for the unexpected curveballs that life throws at you, but it is possible to build reserves so that you’re always in the best position to deal with whatever the future has in store. There are three types of reserves you must have in place in order to thrive, no matter what happens.

Financial reserves

There will always be peaks and valleys in life, which is why it’s crucial to have adequate savings to cover personal, home and even business expenses if difficulties arise. Building your financial reserves is a long-term undertaking, so the earlier you get started, the better.

Get into a habit of putting away a certain amount every month — make it automatic so you don’t even have to think about it. If you save consistently in this way, you’ll never be caught off guard if the worst should occur. Start by aiming to have a fund large enough to cover your personal expenses for a minimum of three months and then keep building this reserve until you have a sum that will comfortably meet all of your expenses for a sustained period of time.

Emotional reserves

To begin building emotional reserves, try being nicer to yourself. It’s very easy to be self-critical all of the time, but this can lead to a circle of negativity that will spiral progressively downwards in times of stress or loss. Instead of constantly criticizing yourself, speak to yourself kindly, celebrate even the little wins and remind yourself that being positive takes grit.

Next, don’t isolate yourself. People always do better together, so reach out, connect with others and work on building the sorts of solid relationships that will help sustain you in challenging times. Finally, commit to ongoing personal growth and development. To become emotionally strong, you need to consistently consume the sort of powerful and positive content that helps you think, grow and learn. What are you listening to, watching and reading? All too often, we get sucked into negative news cycles and social-media updates that have an insidious impact on our state of mind. If you seek out quality content that uplifts, informs and educates, you’ll change your mindset, improve your attitude and always be able to operate at your very best.

Energy reserves

We all have limited resources of energy, and these can deplete very quickly in times of stress and difficulty. Two emotions that really drain you of energy are fear and worry. When you’re fearful and worried, you can’t offer the best of yourself to your clients, colleagues, community members or loved ones. To keep your energy reserves high, you must make the time to invest in and take care of yourself. The best way to do this is to follow a healthy diet, partake in regular exercise and set sensible sleep patterns.

Another great way to get an energy boost is to prioritize healthy relationships. We all know people who bring us down and constantly drain us of precious energy. To reenergize, consciously commit to spending more time with positive, likeminded people who fill you with enthusiasm for life. Remember, the people you spend your time with help determine who you are. Lastly, if you’re feeling low in energy, don’t be afraid to take a break. It’s counterproductive to work all the time, so give yourself a chance to rest and reset when you need to — you’ll come back refreshed, recharged and ready to take on the world.

If you’ve lacked financial, emotional or energy reserves in the past, now is the time to make a change. Start building your reserves for the future today, and you’ll create a safety net that will allow you to succeed at the highest levels, no matter what.