Video Reveals That You've Been Opening Your Fast-Food Ketchup Packets All Wrong

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One of the biggest appeals of fast food is that you can eat it wherever, especially when you’re on the go.

This can be somewhat inconvenient, however, if you’re driving and trying to balance holding your food and condiments without spilling or making a mess.

Culprit number one in this scenario? Good old ketchup.

But one TikTok foodie and mom might have found the hack to all your spillage nightmares.

TikTok user @CookItErica, who has over 1 million followers on the app, shared a way to turn the ketchup satchels that you receive at a fast food joint (in this case, McDonald’s) and turn them into a convenient dipping cup of sorts.

Related: Head-Scratching Video Shows Cow Waiting in McDonald's Drive-Thru

“When [my daughter] Morgan was little and we would go through the drive-thru, we taught her to take the ketchup packet and tear it down this way,” CookItErica says as she tears the packet down the long side, instead of ripping from the corner as the packet historically instructs.

“And then when you open the packet, she could dip the fries right in there," she says as she grabs both bottom corners and pushes inward, forcing the packet into a mini cup-like shape for easy dipping.

Genius!

The video, which has been viewed over 4.4 million times, has viewers shook.

“This video changed my whole life,” TikTok user @tipshi wrote.

“So u mean I could have been doing this instead of not eating fries without ketchup in the car,” one user wrote next to a crying laughing emoji. “Thanks for the tip!”

Related: 'How is This Possible': $29 Custom Starbucks Drink Has Baristas in Frenzy

Others praised the ketchup hack as “brilliant,” “cool” and “genius.”

The video has sparked over 100 reaction videos of user “duetting” the original video by trying the hack themselves or simply reacting.

One in particular has gone viral itself, by Kelly Mergs (@kelmergs) who has garnered over 1.4 million likes on her duet.

“TikTok does it again,” the video says in text overlapping a hilarious video of the user realizing that the hack works.

“I wish I had known about this 12 years ago,” Elizabeth Tuttle Kas wrote beneath the video.

Another McDonald’s related TikTok went viral recently after it had been revealed in the comments by an employee that the beloved Snack Wrap would be returning to the fast food chain’s menu soon.

The claim, however, was quickly debunked by a representative for the company who said that there are currently “no plans to bring Snack Wraps back to nationwide menus in the U.S. or Canada.”

McDonald’s was up 23.59% year over year as of Friday afternoon.

Related: 'Criminal' Photo of $28 Beer on Menu at Airport Sparks Outrage