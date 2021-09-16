Jeff Bezos is Reportedly Looking to Buy an NFL Team

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and superstar rapper Jay-Z are two of the names that “keep popping up” in discussions of who might buy the Denver Broncos NFL team, according to a report from FrontOfficeSports.com.

Mandel Ngan | Getty Images

Ownership of the Broncos is currently up in the air.

If the family members of late majority owner Pat Bowlen don’t come to an agreement soon, the team will be sold in 2022.

The expected selling price is around $4 billion. MarketWatch puts Bezos’ current net worth around $199.6 billion. In 2019, MarketWatch noted Jay-Z was “the first hip-hop billionaire,” but that only puts his net worth at just over $1 billion.

In addition to founding Amazon, Bezos owns the Washington Post and founded aerospace company Blue Origin. Jay-Z (birth name Shawn Carter) founded entertainment company Roc Nation, maintains a champagne company and launched a streaming service, Tidal.

Any group interested in buying an NFL team has to be led by a single person who owns at least 30% of the team. It would be possible, then, for Jay-Z to purchase the Broncos with partners and be the public face of the team’s ownership while other funders remain more anonymous. Reports of Bezos’ interest in a team have been longstanding, too, but he would be more easily able to just nab it himself.