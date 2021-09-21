Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Internet Rips Into 'Laughable' Space Force Uniform Reveal: 'The Ugliest Dress Uniform In the U.S. Military'

The U.S. Space Force revealed a prototype design for its uniform on Tuesday.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Just in time for Halloween, the Space Force has released photos of the prototype for its new uniforms, which many are pointing out look more like a costume than an official outfit.

U.S. Space Force

The prototype uniforms for members, who will be called “Guardians,” were revealed by the commander of the U.S. Space Force, General Jay Raymond, during a speech at the Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber conference.

The first-ever prototype "service dress" was revealed on Tuesday. It consists of a dark navy coat with a row of six diagonal buttons representing the Space Force as the newest and sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, paired with what many are pointing out to be “baggy” and ill-fitted pants.

The silver in the buttons and on the trim around the jacket is a nod to the color of the sashes that will be worn by Space Force graduates, while the globe, delta, stars and orbit on the buttons of the uniform echo back to the design on the Space Force flag and seal.

Naturally, the internet had a lot to say about the seemingly Star Trek-inspired garb.

 

 

Many jokingly compared the uniforms to those worn on Battlestar Galactica, while others pointed out that the uniforms could not be taken seriously as the official dress for a U.S. military branch.

“We designed the female uniform first,” a spokesperson for the Space Force told Space News. “And then once we had that, we created the male version.”

The Space Force was established by former President Trump in 2019 when the law was signed into the National Defense Authorization Act, with the official logo for the military branch being announced in January of 2020.

The U.S. Space Force is the first new military service branch in the U.S. since the establishment of the U.S. Air Force in 1947.

Emily Rella

Written By

Entrepreneur Staff

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media, covering entertainment, pop culture, lifestyle, entrepreneuership and business. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native.

More About News and Trends

Amazon

Amazon Bans 600 Chinese Brands From Selling on Its Platform

Entrepreneur en Español
News and Trends

Jeff Bezos, Boris Johnson Meet During UNGA

Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Elon Musk Slams Biden for Not Acknowledging Inspiration4

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

10 Financial Trends Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know for 2022

Entrepreneur Events
ent-o Insider

How to Train and Practice Empathy With Other Leaders

Nichole Kelly

Nichole Kelly

Prepare to Succeed

Free On-Demand Webinar: Heineken USA CEO Maggie Timoney Shares Post-Pandemic Strategies

Jason Nazar

Jason Nazar

Read More