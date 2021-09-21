Internet Rips Into 'Laughable' Space Force Uniform Reveal: 'The Ugliest Dress Uniform In the U.S. Military'

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Just in time for Halloween, the Space Force has released photos of the prototype for its new uniforms, which many are pointing out look more like a costume than an official outfit.

U.S. Space Force

The prototype uniforms for members, who will be called “Guardians,” were revealed by the commander of the U.S. Space Force, General Jay Raymond, during a speech at the Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber conference.

The first-ever prototype "service dress" was revealed on Tuesday. It consists of a dark navy coat with a row of six diagonal buttons representing the Space Force as the newest and sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, paired with what many are pointing out to be “baggy” and ill-fitted pants.

Today, @SpaceForceCSO Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond unveiled the Guardian Service Dress prototype a modern, distinctive, professional uniform during the @AirForceAssoc's #ASC21. pic.twitter.com/tnDJnMkCMo — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) September 21, 2021

The silver in the buttons and on the trim around the jacket is a nod to the color of the sashes that will be worn by Space Force graduates, while the globe, delta, stars and orbit on the buttons of the uniform echo back to the design on the Space Force flag and seal.

Naturally, the internet had a lot to say about the seemingly Star Trek-inspired garb.

The new Space Force uniform



A blend of the Star Trek Enterprise dress uniform, but with the Mirror Universe diagonal pic.twitter.com/2XyGxJN0Tq — Peter W. Singer (@peterwsinger) September 21, 2021

New Space Force uniforms just dropped: pic.twitter.com/bFOFkcQZ5S — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) September 21, 2021

Space force fr got the worst looking uniforms I've seen pic.twitter.com/H7SIEcmKuX —

Many jokingly compared the uniforms to those worn on Battlestar Galactica, while others pointed out that the uniforms could not be taken seriously as the official dress for a U.S. military branch.

“We designed the female uniform first,” a spokesperson for the Space Force told Space News. “And then once we had that, we created the male version.”

The Space Force was established by former President Trump in 2019 when the law was signed into the National Defense Authorization Act, with the official logo for the military branch being announced in January of 2020.

The U.S. Space Force is the first new military service branch in the U.S. since the establishment of the U.S. Air Force in 1947.