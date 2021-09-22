Costco Warns of Toilet Paper Shortage

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In a move reminiscent of the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Costco is warning customers it’s experiencing a toilet paper shortage.

Bloomberg | Getty Images

A confirmation message accompanies online orders of the common product: “Due to increased volumes, you may see a slight delay in the processing of this order.”

At the end of August, the wholesaler reinstated temporary item limits at some of its warehouses.

Related: Customers Panic-Buying Toilet Paper… Again!

A message on the Costco website announces the limits and reinforces the company’s stance on face masks.

“Costco locations will follow the face mask regulations of the applicable state and local jurisdictions. In communities where COVID-19 transmission is high or substantial, per current CDC guidance, Costco strongly recommends that all members and guests wear face masks inside our locations,” it says.

Common items like toilet paper are among those that people stockpile when faced with the threat of lockdowns or long periods of isolation and quarantine. Infamously, toilet paper was sold out across the country when COVID-19 first gained traction in the United States in March of 2020. As companies and individuals prepare to deal with the Delta variant as colder months approach, stores like Costco are working to keep necessary items on shelves