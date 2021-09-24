Get More From Your Phone with This Top-Rated Cleaning App

Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Entrepreneurs deal with a huge amount of data. You practically run your entire business through your smartphone, so it's no surprise when your phone starts slowing down when it's so full of files and information. Still, you need your phone working at peak performance. You can offload files to a cloud storage system or external hard drive, but then you've got to hunt them down when you need them. A better alternative is to invest in Smart Cleaner for iOS. It's on sale now for just $39.99 (reg. $149). 

Smart Cleaner is one of the top-rated data cleaning apps for iPhone and iPad, with more than 30 million downloads on the App Store and a sterling 4.5-star rating. This simple, intuitive app makes it easy to free up space on your phone without the frustrating scrolling, tapping, deleting it normally takes.

Smart Cleaner searches your phone to identify the best potential space-saving opportunities. It searches and deletes screenshots, similar photos, Live Photos, burst photos, and old videos that you don't need on your phone anymore or that are functionally duplicate. It merges, backs up, and removes identical contacts quickly, and gives you a host of tips on how to make your battery last longer. With a handy widget on your home screen, you'll always have a bird's eye view of your battery's health.

Beyond cleaning, Smart Cleaner also gives you an additional level of security. It allows you to store photos in Secret Albums, hide your contacts in a secret folder, and gives you a Private Browser that won't remember your search history or autofill information. That's handy for entrepreneurs dealing with proprietary information.

Get more out of your smartphone with Smart Cleaner for iOS. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription for 73 percent off $149 at just $39.99.

