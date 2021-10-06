Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Michael Dell Gets Honest About How He Built a Billion-Dollar Business: 'I Wasn't 50 Percent Smarter Than Everybody Else'

Dell believes his willingness to try, fail and learn has helped set him apart in a risk-averse business world.

By
This story appears in the October 2021 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In 1984, Michael Dell told his parents he was going to drop out of college to sell computers. They were concerned, to say the least. The gamble worked out, of course — his namesake company became one of the largest players in the computing space, then went public and made him a billionaire. But when, in 2013, Dell announced that he was going to take his company private, industry insiders and the press were even more skeptical than his parents back in the ’80s. That didn’t bother him. “I think most people are careful and risk-averse,” Dell says. “They don’t achieve their full potential because they don’t want to fail. And I think a big part of my success is that I wasn’t, you know, 50 percent smarter than everybody else or something — I was just willing to take more risks and experiment and learn and ask questions.”

Courtesy of Dell Technologies

In his new book, Play Nice But Win, Dell details his career origins and the long saga of taking his company private. Here, he talks about the hard lessons learned along the way, and why he still appreciates his failures from long ago.

Continue reading this article -- and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5!

3 months free with code ZENDESK

Presented by zendesk

3 months free with code ZENDESK

More About Growth Strategies

Project Management

Why Do We Keep Advocating 'Smart' Work While Asking Employees to Work Harder?

Jared Whitaker

Jared Whitaker

Purchasing

How Businesses Can Save Time and Money with Smart Purchasing Strategies

Entrepreneur Events
Digital art

How to Get Paid for Your Art

Entrepreneur Store
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sleep

Get Better Sleep with Help From This Anti-Snoring Sleep Mask

Entrepreneur Store
Productivity

How to Maximize the Productivity of New Team Members

Howie Jones

Reimagining the Way We Work

The Right People in the Right Seats Means the Difference Between Success and Failure

Jeanet Wade

Jeanet Wade

Read More