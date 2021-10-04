Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Net Worth Dropped by $7 Billion in One Day

Between whistleblower revelations and the widespread outages of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Mark Zuckerberg had a very bad Monday.

According to reporting by Bloomberg's Scott Carpenter, Zuckerberg's net worth took a massive $7 billion hit due to a stock selloff. He's down 5% to $120.9 billion, so maybe don't shed too many tears. Zuckerberg's net worth is down nearly $20 billion from a high of $140 billion just a few weeks ago, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The decline in Zuckerberg's net worth moved Bill Gates up to the fourth spot.

The Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp outages come on the heels of a bombshell 60 Minutes episode in which Frances Haugen revealed herself as the whistleblower who released thousands of pages of private Facebook documents to the Wall Street Journal and federal government detailing how its platforms amplify hate, misinformation and public unrest.

