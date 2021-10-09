Get the News You Care About When You Have Time to Listen to It

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The these days can feel a little overwhelming. Not just because of what's happening in the world, but also because there are so many outlets and mediums to get your news from. Of course, as an entrepreneur, you have to stay up to speed with what's happening in the world, but you can do it a smarter way.

Newsly

Newsly Audio News is a new, innovative way to get updates on your favorite topics like technology, business, and science without burying your face in your screen for hours. A premium plan is on sale for just $49 (reg. $119).

This iOS and Android audio news and content mobile app gathers the top trending web articles 24/7 and reads them to you in a natural human voice so you can get your news in those moments you have a little free time. Newsly covers trending articles from the US, Canada, Brazil, and Colombia and also offers trending podcasts from around the world. You can unburden yourself from the clutter of other news sources by creating a custom playlist with articles and podcasts about topics that interest you. You can also search for any podcast of your choice or browse from 13 different categories.

With Newsly, you can start listening as you commute, cook, clean, or fold laundry and let it cover the day's most important articles. Just press "Play All" and it will go to work. When you're done, stop the play, and come back when you have a little more time.

Newsly has earned 4.7 stars on the App Store and 4.3 stars on Google Play Store and has been one of the most recognized news in Canada over the past year. It's been featured by Startup Canada as a Top 101 News Startups and Companies, a Top 15 Consumer Applications Startup, and a Top 92 Mobile App Startup.

Start consuming your news a more convenient way. Right now, you can get a premium Newsly Audio News plan for 59 percent off $119 at just $49.

