Apple to Require Daily Covid Tests for Unvaccinated Employees

Every time an unvaccinated employee works from the office instead of remotely, they’ll be required to take a covid-19 test, according to Bloomberg.

SOPA Images | Getty Images

That outlet reported in September that Apple asked employees to voluntarily disclose their vaccine status. Anyone who declined will also have to test for the virus daily.

Vaccinated office workers, according to Bloomberg, will only have to rapid test once per week.

Notably, retail store employees will only need to test twice per week if they are unvaccinated. Vaccinated retail staffers will have to undergo weekly rapid testing, like their in-office counterparts.

Because Apple sells products to the American government, there are questions around whether the tech giant will issue a mandate requiring employees to be vaccinated. President Joe Biden gave all federal contractors until Dec. 8 to require their employees to get the shot.

In June, Apple loosened its lockdown-era restrictions for in-store shopping, allowing vaccinated customers to shop without a mask and relaxing physical distancing requirements.