Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

'The Greatest Trade of All Time': $13,000 Worth of Shiba Inu Coin Bought Last Year Now Worth $5 Billion

But since the investor's wallet has been 'inactive' for 192 days, their ability to access the funds is in question.

By

In what some are calling "the greatest trade of all time," a Shiba Inu coin (SHIB) investment of approximately $13,000, made just last year, has grown to a staggering $5 billion. That's an estimated 38,461,400% increase. 

Shiba Inu coin, named for the memeified dog breed, is the joke spin-off of popular cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). 

But it's unclear if the unknown investor will actually be able to access the funds. The wallet has been 'inactive' for 192 days, with no buys, sells or transfers in that time. 

Related: Shiba Inu Coin Price Soars to Record High After Robinhood Petition

News of the colossal investment comes after SHIB soared to record highs over the weekend, which continued after a crypto whale bought $11.5 million worth of the tokens on Monday. Although SHIB's price dipped temporarily by 15% after Elon Musk, known for his tweets that move crypto markets, shared that he didn't own any of the meme coin, it's since continued to climb. 

Last night, in a shocking turn, SHIB outpaced DOGE in market cap. SHIB's price is currently $0.00007642 with a market cap of $42 billion while DOGE's sits at $0.307222 with a market cap of $40 billion

Despite SHIB's recent gains, the "top dog" title, according to many, still goes to DOGE. Although it's also a meme coin, DOGE wins in terms of community, store of value and genuine use cases in the industry.

Related: Elon Musk Sends Crypto Coin Plummeting: 'True Value is Building Products'

Amanda Breen

Written By

Entrepreneur Staff

Amanda Breen is an editorial assistant at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and recently completed the MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts during the 2020-2021 academic year. 

More About News and Trends

News and Trends

American Airlines Flight Diverted After Passenger Punches Flight Attendant in Face: 'This Behavior Must Stop'

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

News and Trends

Taco Bell is Handing Out Free Tacos Next Week -- Here's How to Get Yours

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

inflation

Thanksgiving Will Be More Expensive This Year: Farm Bureau

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Science fiction or reality? Xpeng announces the first commercial model of a flying car

Entrepreneur en Español
News and Trends

American Airlines Flight Diverted After Passenger Punches Flight Attendant in Face: 'This Behavior Must Stop'

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

500 Global announces 10 new companies and open call for startups in Latin America

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More