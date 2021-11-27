Continue Your Professional Development with 10 Courses on Sale for Black Friday

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

One of the best things that an entrepreneur can do is to commit to learning new things. The world is constantly changing and innovating and it's up to you to keep your skills relevant. You don't have to break the bank to keep learning. During our Black Friday sale, you can get some of our top online courses for an extra 70 percent off when you use promo code BFSAVE70.

Tim van der Kuip/Unsplash

1. The 2021 Premium Unity Game Developer Certification Bundle

Love gaming? Learn how to build your own games from scratch! This massive bundle includes 17 courses on building mobile games, video games, monetization, and much more.

Get The 2021 Premium Unity Game Developer Certification Bundle for $6 (reg. $3,400) with promo code BFSAVE70.

2. The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle

Hone your creative skills with the world's leading creative suite. In this extensive bundle, you'll learn some of Adobe's most popular programs, including Photoshop, Lightroom, After Effects, and more. By the end, you'll be ready to be your company's primary designer.

Get The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle for $10.20 (reg. $1,600) with promo code BFSAVE70.

3. The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle

Excel can do more than you think. In this 6-course bundle, you'll get more than 30 hours of training in everything from beginner-friendly formulas to data visualization, Pivot Tables, and much more.

Get The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle for just $10.20 (reg. $945) with promo code BFSAVE70.

4. The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle

Not only will learning ASL help you foster a more inclusive environment, but it can also help you improve your communication skills. In this bundle, you'll get a beginner-friendly introduction to ASL, learning the alphabet before proceeding into having full conversations in ASL.

Get The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle for $10.50 (reg. $618) with promo code BFSAVE70.

5. The 2022 Complete Amazon Dropshipping & Private Label Master Class Bundle

Start a lucrative side hustle by leveraging Amazon FBA. This extensive bundle will help you launch a private label business

Get The 2022 Complete Amazon Dropshipping & Private Label Master Class Bundle for $10.50 (reg. $2,189) with promo code BFSAVE70.

6. The 2022 Premium Learn To Code Certification Bundle

Every digital entrepreneur should learn how to code. In this 10-course bundle, you'll get a comprehensive introduction to some of today's most important programming languages. You'll dive into web development, data science, app design, and much more.

Get The 2022 Premium Learn To Code Certification Bundle for $11.70 (reg. $2,300) with promo code BFSAVE70.

7. The 2022 Better Presentations & Public Speaking Lifetime Subscription Bundle

Entrepreneurs know a little something about giving presentations. But if you feel your public speaking and presentation skills are a little lacking, this bundle can help. You'll learn public speaking techniques from experts and get presentation resources from other successful entrepreneurs.

Get The 2022 Better Presentations & Public Speaking Lifetime Subscription Bundle for $18 (reg. $2,931) with promo code BFSAVE70.

8. The Complete 2022 Microsoft Office Master Class Bundle

Microsoft Office is one of the most ubiquitous programs in the business world. But how well do you really know it? In this bundle, you'll master all aspects of Office, from Excel and PowerPoint to Access, SharePoint, and more.

Get The Complete 2022 Microsoft Office Master Class Bundle for $22.50 (reg. $1,268) with promo code BFSAVE70.

9. StackSkills Unlimited: Lifetime Access

Can't decide where you want to focus your attention? StackSkills Unlimited gives you more than 1,000 courses from the web's top instructors covering everything from graphic design and marketing to coding and more.

Get StackSkills Unlimited for $17.70 (reg. $1,495) with promo code BFSAVE70.

10. The 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle

If you've ever considered a career in IT, you need to earn a CompTIA certification. This massive bundle is rated 5/5 stars by over 60 verified purchasers, and it gives you training materials to pass 16 different certification exams. From CompTIA+ to Security+, CySA+, and much more, you'll have everything you need to pass a wide range of CompTIA exams.

Get The 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle for $14.70 (reg. $4,400) with promo code BFSAVE70.

Prices are subject to change.