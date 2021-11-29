Commit to Lifelong Learning This Cyber Monday

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

They say you should learn something new every day. For entrepreneurs, that's even more important. Many entrepreneurs attribute a commitment to lifelong learning for their success. That's because the world is always changing and you have to be willing and able to change with it. That doesn't necessarily mean you have to go to night school every week, but it is a compelling reason to check out The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone.

Avel Chuklanov/Unsplash

This special bundle gives you lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited and Rosetta Stone, two resources that can help you learn new skills for as long as you care to. During a special Cyber Monday Sale, it's available for just $134 (reg. $1,794) with promo code LEARN10NOW .

StackSkills Unlimited gives you access to more than 1,000 of the web's best courses. From growth hacking and iOS development to the blockchain and more, StackSkills stays on top of the hottest trends in business to curate educational content on today's most important subjects. Each month, you'll get access to more than 50 new courses and have access to easy-to-use progress tracking. Every quarter, you'll be invited to instructor Q&A webinars to reinforce your learning, whether you're delving into web development, graphic design, finance, or something else entirely.



StackSkills Unlimited has earned 4.5 stars on Trustpilot and earned rave reviews from the likes of PCMag, Engadget, and NBC News.

That's just scratching the surface, because you'll also get access to all 24 languages offered by Rosetta Stone. Rosetta Stone has won PC Mag's Best Language Learning Software for five years running and is trusted by organizations like NASA and TripAdvisor. It has carved out the designation of being the gold standard for learning a new language and you'll get lifetime premium access through this bundle.

Prices are subject to change.