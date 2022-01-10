Get a Workout From Your Desk with This Pedal Exerciser on Sale

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Everybody should exercise regularly to ensure a healthy, fulfilling life. But that goes even more for entrepreneurs, because exercise can be your biggest advantage. Frequent exercise can help improve your memory, focus, and attention — all things you need to be operating at peak performance when you're running a company.

LifePro Fitness

Of course, it's not always easy to find time to get to the gym. If you're a multitasker, something like the FlexStride Pedal Exerciser may fit the bill better. It's on sale for just $179.99 (reg. $269).

The FlexStide has earned 4.7/5 stars on Amazon because it makes killing two birds with one stone easy. On those days you're just too busy to step away from the desk for very long, you can slide this mini elliptical machine under your desk and enjoy an aerobic workout while you keep plugging away at your work.

It has a built-in handle, so it's easy to move anywhere and offers eight resistance levels, calibrated to suit your workout needs. Whether you just want to decrease stress or have an energy outlet, or get a full-on calorie-burning workout, this machine has you covered. With wide pedal and rugged, non-slip surfaces, you'll be able to go at it hard without worrying about it sliding away and becoming a disruption. Plus, for the times you can focus a little more, it comes with a backlit LCD display to keep track of your progress.

From pre-workout warmups and post-workout recoveries to giving you an aggressive cardio workout without having to step away from the grindstone, the FlexStride Pedal Exerciser is a productive exercise tool for entrepreneurs who just have to multitask to get everything done. For a limited time, you can get it for 33 percent off $269 at $179.99. That's less than a year's gym membership for something you'll use every day.

Prices are subject to change.