5 Best Password Managers for 2022

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You have enough on your plate as an entrepreneur, do you really want to have to remember all of your passwords, too? Writing them down in a notebook or sticky notes isn't exactly the most secure method, but a password manager is a flexible, secure alternative. If you're in the market for a password manager in 2022, these are some of the best, each on sale for a limited time.

1. Password Boss Premium: Lifetime Subscription (3 Devices)

Password Boss is rated 4/5 stars by PC Mag. It uses a single master password to store and auto-fill all of your usernames and passwords for all your online accounts. You can store an unlimited number of passwords and access them across all of your devices. You can even share passwords if you're collaborating.

Get Password Boss Premium for $19.99 (reg. $150), a savings of 86 percent.

2. Enpass Password Manager Individual Plan: Lifetime Subscription

This is one of the web's top-reviewed password managers. Enpass gives you access to a secure digital vault to store and manage all of your passwords, credit cards, and other important credentials. You can generate random passwords, get security alerts about your accounts, and much more. Dont miss this special sale on Enpass.

Get Enpass Password Manager for $29.99 (reg. $79), a savings of 62 percent.

3. Sticky Password Premium: Lifetime Subscription

Sticky Password is a PC Mag Editors' Choice Award Winner. It's also a seamless password management and form filler solution for all your devices. It creates strong, unique passwords for all of your accounts. And it ensures you get quick access to auto-fill fields to log in quickly and get to work.

Get Sticky Password Premium for $29.99 (reg. $199), a savings of 85 percent.

4. SplashID Pro: Lifetime Subscription

SplashID has been named a top 6 password manager by CSO Online. Additionally, SplashID stores everything from passwords and financial records to personal data and more. It works on your phone, tablet, desktop, or browser. With it, you'll get automated backups and be able to sync your records with the cloud or WiFi whenever you'd like.

Get SplashID Pro for $39.99 (reg. $199), a savings of 79 percent.

5. The Essential NordVPN & Password Manager 2-Year Subscription Bundle

This bundle comprises two elite security solutions: NordVPN and NordPass. NordVPN is a top VPN on the market, allowing you to browse securely with double data SSL-based 2048-bit encryption. NordPass gives you ultra-secure password storage and management to seamlessly access all of your accounts fast.

Get The Essential NordVPN & Password Manager 2-Year Subscription Bundle for $99.99 (reg. $406), a savings of 75 percent.

Prices are subject to change.