Get Up to Speed on Cisco Networking and IT Skills

For many digital businesses, IT support can be a problem. When you run most of your business online, you need outstanding support for your digital resources, so that your customers can use your services seamlessly and your employees can get the most out of your tools. That means you need great IT management, which can get expensive fast.

One alternative is to get that IT education yourself. With The Complete 2022 Certified Cisco Training Bundle, you'll get up to speed on Cisco systems and develop the kind of comprehensive education you need to effectively manage your IT resources. It's on sale for just $39 (reg. $1194).

This guide features six courses, rated as high as 4.8/5 stars, and it gives you nearly 60 hours of training in Cisco enterprise tools. You'll start with an IPv4 course, learning IP addressing, subnetting, VLSM, route summarization, wildcard masking, and more. You'll be able to assign IP addresses to PCs and routers and understand basic router administrative commands. From there, you'll work towards passing the Cisco CCNA Routing & Switching 200-125 exam by gaining hands-on routing configuration and troubleshooting experience through practice labs.

In addition to networking, you'll also learn how to install and deploy the Cisco Unified Contact Center Express. You'll learn how to design Cisco UCCX call flow and scripting, all of which will help you reduce business costs by providing improved, automated customer response.

You'll also get up to speed with Cisco Unity Connection, a set of tools for administering, monitoring, and troubleshooting the Unified Messaging Voicemail system. You'll discover how Cisco tools allow you to provide a comprehensive troubleshooting and support system for employees and customers alike while you configure voice messaging and email accounts for users.

