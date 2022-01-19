Securely Store Passwords, Payment Info, and More in One Place

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For entrepreneurs, it's crucial to stay organized. You're running a business and you're in charge of important decisions and accounts for both your business and employees. You can't keep going through the Forgot Password process over and over again and expect your business to thrive.

StackCommerce

One of the best ways to make your account-and-password management more seamless is with a password manager like LastPass Premium. You can get a year subscription on sale for just $24.99 (reg. $36).

LastPass has earned top reviews from TechRadar (4.5/5 stars), Tom's Guide (4.5/5), and G2 (4.4/5). CNET calls it, "A leading password manager with a changing value proposition." With LastPass, you need only one password to unify the rest of your digital life. Once you save a password in LastPass, you'll always have it when you need it because it auto-fills login information for you on all of your accounts. It can also securely store payment and shipping information, simplifying online shopping or order form creation. In addition to passwords and payment info, LastPass also offers a vault to store other digital records like insurance cards, Wi-Fi passwords, membership IDs, and more information that you might otherwise just keep sitting out on sticky notes.

When it comes time to create new accounts, LastPass creates long, randomized passwords that can protect you against hacking and allows you to share passwords effortlessly with anyone who may need them. It even gives you active dark web monitoring to identify if any of your passwords are exposed or at risk.

With a LastPass Premium Plan, you can access unlimited passwords on all of your devices and have up to 1GB of encrypted file storage. Right now, you can get a one-year subscription for 30 percent off $36 at just $24.99. You can also upgrade to a Families Plan (with 6 individual vaults) for 31% off $48 at just $32.99.

Prices are subject to change.