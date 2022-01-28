Great Negotiations Start with Your Backswing

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As many entrepreneurs have learned the hard way, business often gets done on the links. Whether you're attending a conference and trying to drum up business or just trying to set up a more casual meeting location for a local potential client, your golf game may wind up speaking for your business more than you do. It's not exactly a strong negotiation tactic to spend the entire afternoon in the woods or sand.

PhiGolf

Want to improve your game during the winter offseason? No need to go to Top Golf over and over. You can practice from the comfort of your living room with PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick. It's on sale for just $229 (reg. $249).

PhiGolf raised more than $200,000 on Indiegogo and has earned a 4-star rating on Amazon due to it being one of the most affordable golf simulators you'll find. The app-connected platform allows you to download the app to your phone and cast it to your TV to engulf yourself in photorealistic simulations of some of the world's most famous courses. With a state-of-the-art swing stick and sensor, the game emulates your actual golf swing, so you can play a round at home, at the office, or anywhere else you have a TV. PhiGolf is extremely portable and easy to set up anywhere, so you could even bring it over to a buddy's house to play before watching football on Sunday.

In addition to playing rounds, PhiGolf also has practice and training modes to help you improve your game without the need of nets or balls. Shave a few strokes off your game this winter. Right now, you can get PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick for 8 percent off $249 at $229. Get a second set for $498.

Prices are subject to change.