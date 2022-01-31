McDonald's Employee Roasts 49ers Player Kyle Juszczyk at Drive Thru After NFC Championship Loss: 'Jimmy Just Wanted a Ring, He's Not Going to Get It.'

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers lost 20-17 against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game, costing the 49ers the chance to go to the Super Bowl. But when Niners fullback Kyle Juszczyk sought a comfort meal after the disappointing result, one McDonald's employee wouldn't let him have it so easily.

Justin Casterline | Getty Images

Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of Kyle Juszczyk, posted an Instagram story showing a McDonald's worker making fun of the fullback at the drive thru window. "First: McDonalds was closed and our bus wouldn't fit through the drive thru... so we had to walk through the drive thru," captioned Kristin.

In the video, Kyle tells the employee that they "just want some nuggets," to which the employee replies, "Jimmy just wanted a ring, he’s not going to get it.”

Related: 4 Business Lessons From Super Bowl Champ and Angel Investor Jerod Mayo

He was referring to San Fran quarterback Jimmy Garappolo, who was intercepted in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, assuring a victory for the Rams and snapping their six-game losing streak against the 49ers.

The Rams are now set to host the Cincinnati Bengals for Super Bowl LVI on February 13. And after some more good-natured banter at the drive thru, Juszczyk eventually completed his McDonald's order.

49ers’ final drive ends on an interception by Jimmy G pic.twitter.com/BLM3XofZkw — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 31, 2022

Related: Jeff Bezos is Reportedly Looking to Buy an NFL Team