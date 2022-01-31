Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
McDonald's Employee Roasts 49ers Player Kyle Juszczyk at Drive Thru After NFC Championship Loss: 'Jimmy Just Wanted a Ring, He's Not Going to Get It.'

The pro fullback just wanted some nuggets, but he got trolled instead.

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers lost 20-17 against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game, costing the 49ers the chance to go to the Super Bowl. But when Niners fullback Kyle Juszczyk sought a comfort meal after the disappointing result, one McDonald's employee wouldn't let him have it so easily.

Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of Kyle Juszczyk, posted an Instagram story showing a McDonald's worker making fun of the fullback at the drive thru window. "First: McDonalds was closed and our bus wouldn't fit through the drive thru... so we had to walk through the drive thru," captioned Kristin. 

In the video, Kyle tells the employee that they "just want some nuggets," to which the employee replies, "Jimmy just wanted a ring, he’s not going to get it.” 

He was referring to San Fran quarterback Jimmy Garappolo, who was intercepted in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, assuring a victory for the Rams and snapping their six-game losing streak against the 49ers.

The Rams are now set to host the Cincinnati Bengals for Super Bowl LVI on February 13. And after some more good-natured banter at the drive thru, Juszczyk eventually completed his McDonald's order. 

