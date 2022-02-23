This Is When Your Franchise Needs to Outsource Vendors, and How to Find Them

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Emerging franchisors learn early that no matter what their business experience is, franchising is something entirely fresh which puts new demands on their time and internal resources. The franchisor’s current staff may simply not have the bandwidth to meet all the needs of a growing franchise network. After all, many franchisors continue to operate their non-franchised units and are building and launching their franchise program at the same time.

For emerging brands, outsourcing job functions in the early stages of growth often makes good business sense. The franchisor’s cash flow may not yet justify hiring new staff even for positions that may eventually evolve into full-time positions (like marketing or real estate development). Hopefully, in time, these positions can be paid for through franchise program fees and royalties.