These Are The Ten Best Performing ETFs In 2022 (So Far)

ETFs (exchange-traded funds) are pooled investment securities that work similarly to mutual funds. However, unlike mutual funds, one can buy or sell ETFs on a stock exchange as we do with stocks. ETFs can be structured to track anything, such as an index, sector, commodity, or any other asset. Let’s take a look at the ten best performing ETFs in 2022 (so far).

qimono / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Best Performing ETFs In 2022 (So Far)

We have used the year-to-date return data (as of Feb. 23, 2022) of the ETFs to come up with the ten best performing ETFs in 2022. Following are the ten best performing ETFs in 2022 (so far):

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X ETF (TECS: 42%)

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares ETF (NYMARKET:TECS) aims to match the performance of 300% of the inverse of the daily performance of the Technology Select Sector Index. The fund invests in short positions, futures contracts, swap agreements and other instruments to achieve its investment objectives. TECS has given a return of over -50% in the past one year and has more than $57 million in net assets.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X ETF (ERX: 84%)

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYMARKET:ERX) aims for daily investment results of 200% of the daily performance of the Energy Select Sector Index. The fund mainly invests in ETFs, swap agreements, and securities of the index that provide exposure to the benchmark. ERX has given a return of over 84% in the past one year and has more than $640 million in net assets. The top three holdings of the fund are: Dreyfus Government Secs Cash Mgmt Admin, Exxon Mobil and Chevron.

Direxion Daily MSCI Real Est Bear 3X ETF (DRV: 44%)

Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYMARKET:DRV) aims to match the daily investment performance of 300% of the inverse of the daily performance of the MSCI US IMI Real Estate 25/50 Index. The fund invests in short positions, futures contracts, swap agreements and other instruments to achieve its investment objectives. DRV has given a return of over -44% in the past one year and has more than $20 million in net assets. The top holdings of the fund are: Goldman Sachs FS Treasury Intms Instl and Dreyfus Government Secs Cash Mgmt Admin.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Br 2X ETF (CLDS: 46%)

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares (NYMARKET:CLDS) aims to match the daily investment results of 200% of the inverse of the daily performance of the Indxx USA Cloud Computing Index. The fund invests in short positions, futures contracts, swap agreements and other instruments to achieve its objective. CLDS has given a return of over 35% in the past one year and has more than $15 million in net assets. The top holdings of the fund are: Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl, Goldman Sachs FS Treasury Intms Instl and Goldman Sachs FS Government Instl.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ: 50%)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ) aims for performance similar to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index®. The fund mainly invests in financial instruments that it believes would produce daily returns that are in line with the fund's investment objectives. SQQQ has given a return of over -34% in the past one year and has more than $1.60 billion in net assets. The fund has mainly invested in United States Treasury Bills.

MicroSectors™ FANG+™ -3X Invrs Lvrgd ETN (FNGD: 51%)

Bank of Montreal MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYMARKET:FNGD) aims for return linked to three times inverse leveraged participation in the daily performance of the NYSE Fang+™ Index. FNGD has given a return of over -9% in the past one year and has more than $68 million in net assets. The top five holdings of the fund are: Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, Netflix, Twitter and Baidu.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X ETF (LABD: 66%)

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (NYMARKET:LABD) normally invests in futures contracts, swap agreements, short positions and other financial instruments that help it to earn daily investment results of 300% of the inverse of the daily performance of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABD has given a return of over 130% in the past one year and has more than $35 million in net assets. The top holdings of the fund are: Goldman Sachs FS Treasury Intms Instl FTIXX and Dreyfus Government Secs Cash Mgmt Admin DAPXX.

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Int Br 3X ETF (WEBS: 72%)

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYMARKET:WEBS) aims to match the daily investment result of 300% of the inverse of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index. This fund usually invests in swap agreements, short positions, futures contracts and other financial instruments offering short leveraged exposure to the index. WEBS has given a return of over 39% in the past one year and has more than $11 million in net assets. The top holdings of the fund are: Goldman Sachs FS Treasury Intms Instl FTIXX and Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl DGCXX.

MicroSectors™ St FANG&Inn 3X Inv Ld ETNs (BERZ: 74%)

Bank of Montreal MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYMARKET:BERZ) aims for a return that is linked to 3x leveraged participation in the daily inverse performance of the Solactive FANG Innovation Index. This index tracks the performance of 15 large capitalization U.S. technology stocks. BERZ has given a return of over 23% in the past six months and has more than $3 million in net assets.

MicroSectors™ US Big Oil 3X Lvrgd ETN (NRGU: 74%)

MicroSectors U S Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYMARKET:NRGU) aims to reflect the 3x leveraged long exposure to the performance of the Solactive MicroSectorsTM U.S. Big Oil Index on a daily basis. This index represents ten U.S. stocks with the largest market capitalization in the energy/oil sector. NRGU has given a return of over 138% in the past one year and has more than $990 million in net assets. The top three holdings of the fund are: Marathon Petroleum, Occidental Petroleum and Exxon Mobil.