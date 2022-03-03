Looking for Employees? 4 Things You Need to Know About Online Job Boards.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Hiring top talent takes time, money, and resources. Fortunately, job boards can help streamline the hiring process, so you can focus on running your business. Job boards help people find open positions quickly and easily and, in many cases, can be a competitive advantage for your organization.

ZipRecruiter

Job boards are commonly used by modern job seekers and recruiters alike. They have high success rates and can give your company visibility to people you may not previously have had access to. Once you have an optimized job posting, it’s time to promote your listing. The hiring platform of your choice can help you cast a wide net to discover qualified applicants that match your company’s needs.

If you’re looking for high-quality employees to join your organization, here are the four biggest things to know about job boards.

1. You can get exposure to quality candidates with ease.

When it comes to finding talent, you need to search in the right places. Job sites like ZipRecruiter receive millions of monthly visitors searching for jobs in a wide range of industries and employment types.

Whether you’re looking to fill contract positions, hourly roles, remote opportunities, or something more traditional, you can feel confident knowing your job listing will have high visibility on a job board.

2. Job boards can save you money.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a small business with limited resources or a large company that leverages a robust hiring strategy — you don’t have to spend a ton of money on recruiters and hiring managers to find your next rock star.

While plenty of job boards offer fantastic free trials and capabilities, you can take advantage of many premium features without breaking the bank. Whether it’s a sponsored job post for more visibility or access to customized hiring solutions, job boards can provide you with a massive advantage in a competitive job market.

3. Job boards can manage your entire hiring process.

Some premium offerings available on top job boards include exclusive access to powerful features that help you attract talent and connect with applicants. ZipRecruiter is a popular job board for both job seekers and recruiters. Its elegant and easy-to-use candidate dashboard lets you post a job, view your resume database and view analytics to develop data-driven strategies. It’s no wonder 80 percent of employers receive qualified candidates within the first day of posting their job listing.

4. Take advantage of mobile-friendly capabilities.

Job boards make applying to positions easier than ever for applicants. Sites like ZipRecruiter offer sleek mobile apps that allow job seekers to apply to jobs with one tap.

This takes your job postings to where your next high-performing employee is. Mobile apps bring your hiring strategy to the modern world while delivering a stellar candidate experience that gives job seekers a positive, lasting impression of your organization.