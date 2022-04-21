Healthy Hybrid Workplaces Need Wolves and Piranhas

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Hybrid working is staying and not because of pandemic-fueled fear but the proof of remote working success over a two year global case study. Ford Motor informed 30,000 of its global employees this year that they can continue to work from home...indefinitely. Ford’s share price before the pandemic started in December 2019 was $9.30. Their share price precisely two years later in December 2021 was literally more than twice that at $20.80. Ford isn’t an exception with Meta, Twitter, Microsoft, Apple, Shopify, Hitachi, JP Morgan, Salesforce, British Airways, LinkedIn, HSBC, Cisco and PWC all waltzing between remote, partial and hybrid as of 2022. This is now the norm. And this model demands a handsome balance of empathy and strategy to create healthy, collaborative and creative workspaces for your employees.

