Turns Out Charles Entenmann of Entenmann's Bakery Was a Cold-Fusion, New-Energy Guru

Charles Entenmann, who helped run his family's namesake baked-goods empire throughout the mid-20th century, passed away late last month at the age of 92. Per his obituary in Newsday, Entenmann died peacfully on February 24, surrounded by family. He was most recently a resident of Key Largo, Florida.

Entenmann’s as its known today began when Charles' German-emigree grandfather, William Entemann, opened the first standalone Entenmann’s Bakery in Brooklyn in 1898. The family soon relocated to Bay Shore, Long Island, and by 1952, Charles and his brothers William Jr. and Robert had taken over the now-124-year-old company and began selling products to grocers across the country. They ultimately sold the Entenmann's brand in 1970, and it has changed hands numerous times since (its current parent is PA-based Bimbo Bakeries).

One quirk of Entenmann's obituary was a request to make donations in the late entrepreneur's name to Infinite Energy Magazine. As it turns out, Entenmann was a major supporter (both financially and ideologically) of cold-fusion science, which is defined as “the production of energy using the same nuclear reaction that powers the sun, but at room temperature.” Entenmann believed it could eventually provide a limitless source of alternative energy. The science has remained somewhat contentious and controversial, as many argue that findings in related experiments have not been authenticated.

“Charlie helped fund projects in the field from the mid-1990s until the present day,” Infinite Energy wrote in its own obituary. “He was instrumental in every facet of the field’s history — research, publishing, conferences and archives. He not only supported cold-fusion projects, but was active in research directly.”

Entenmann also helped found the company Biolife, which aims to apply emerging science to products that can stop bleeding in cells. That, in turn, led to the formation of BioSearch, a subsidiary company that focused on research and energy experiments in the field and, according to his obituary, enabled Entenmann to develop a “self-sustaining power cell” at one of its labs.

“Charlie was generous, kind and humble,” Infinite Energy's tribute continued. “His financial support was anonymous to the outside world, but he was not private about his hopes for a limitless source of energy.”

Entenmann is survived by his daughter Susan, his son Charles and seven grandchildren.