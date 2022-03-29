Sidestep Cancel Culture: 3 Ways to Manage Your Reputation Online

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sixty years ago, people would cancel their subscriptions to magazines if a particular article or advertisement offended them. Today, participating in “cancel culture” might mean ending a personal relationship, getting someone fired or generating a firestorm of negativity online. A single tweet can end a career—or unleash over 1 million retweets in a single day. People are getting canceled when they slip up, resulting in social media outrage, boycotting and great risk to their reputation.

It’s not just celebrities who are in danger here; anyone with an online presence can be canceled. Since your actions online reflect on you (and most likely your company, too), it's up to you to manage your reputation so you don't get dragged through the mud.