5 Ways to Create a Great Company Culture

Great company cultures don’t just happen — they are created through the values, rituals and goals that are unique to an organization. As a consultant, I’ve been a part of many excellent company environments. Some were so great that I didn’t want the work to end. Others were exactly what you’d expect to find in large corporations.

I found the best workplace cultures were inclusive, collaborative and quick to acknowledge staff contributions. Those companies made employees feel valued and appreciated for their efforts. Their culture easily attracted and retained the company’s best employees. It was a pleasure to be a part of them.