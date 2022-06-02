The Next Level of Business Integration Is Here, and It's Called Hypertasking

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the next reality continues to take shape, technology will play a pivotal role in creating efficiencies and opportunities that transform small business work environments. Now, more than ever, small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are looking for new ways to multitask, improve efficiencies and scale their businesses — cue the new concept of hypertasking.

Hypertasking presents the idea that there exists true harmony between new technology, hybrid work and the remote worker. It is the concept that we use technology to simplify tasks while working smarter. Hypertasking is the next evolution of integration as we continue to further establish a work from anywhere society. With teams more dispersed than ever before, it's critical to implement a strategic vision and adopt the right technology to keep employees engaged, connected and productive.

What is the difference between multitasking and hypertasking?

As technology evolves and allows us to do more, it only makes sense that the definition of multitasking would shift accordingly. In today's hybrid working world, everywhere has become the central hub for all of life's activities — multiple locations serving as our offices, classrooms, gyms, entertainment centers and more. Multitasking has moved beyond fixed environments and is now engulfing all aspects of our lives and stays with us wherever we go — From simultaneously watching TV and surfing the web while waiting for a friend at a cafe, to conducting meetings over the phone while walking your dog or helping your child with homework via video conference from an airport while preparing the following days' presentation.

According to a global study from Lenovo that engaged more than 15,000 respondents, more than three-quarters of Gen Z and Millennials feel more productive, creative and inspired when working remotely. The same study found 77% of respondents are excited about new, emerging technology that will make it easier to "work from anywhere" effectively. Thus, employees will benefit from finding ways to hypertask, and overall morale may boost as a result.

The differences between multitasking and hypertasking are subtle, but as the overlap between work and life becomes the new normal and we juggle more of life's activities simultaneously, the evolution becomes evident. For SMB employees, who are often short on time and resources, it is imperative they find ways to simplify tasks to meet both their professional and personal goals. It's easy for owners and employees to feel like they don't accomplish enough in a day. However, tools are available to help.

How small businesses can benefit from hypertasking tools

Intelligent transformation initiatives will pave the way for business revival and stronger agility in the future. Creating an environment with the right technology, infrastructure and devices can enable SMB employees to work more effectively, therefore improving focus and efficiency. Here are three solutions that can enable SMBs to successfully hypertask:

1. Subscription models

The next generation of employees expect technology to be the enabling tools of a hypertasking future. The challenge for SMBs is to keep up with the needs for accelerated digital transformations that put pressure on IT budgets. Being able to modernize IT infrastructures with scale, manage distributed workforces and empower secure collaboration while controlling budgets, all while ensuring business continuity can be a major challenge for SMBs.

By using a subscription model, SMBs can take the capital expense out of the equation — meaning, for a fraction of the total cost, users can have more advanced tech and efficient IT support to free up more time for the mission-critical tasks enabled through effective hypertasking. Managed IT services can reduce the burden on IT departments and allow them to focus on the next wave of technology investments that will drive growth and competitive advantage.

2. Flexible technology

Machines that make transitioning from task to task seamless — regardless of industry — are ideal for hypertasking. For small businesses in particular, durable and flexible technology can make a huge difference in overall business continuity.

Studies have shown that 2-in-1 devices help improve efficiencies in certain job functions such as analyzing data, remote IT assistance and creating or sharing content.

Taking the flexible concept a step further, the unique experiences of dual-screen devices offer the clear ability to hypertask efficiently using ultrawide screens combined with a secondary screen within the keyboard on the same device. These machines can easily provide users with the productivity and collaboration benefits of a dual-monitor setup from one laptop, supporting hypertasking in a new and improved way.

3. Hybrid workspace eco-system

With the majority of SMB leaders optimistic about global economic recovery, according to a recent JP Morgan survey, tech companies are anticipating more flexibility when moving through the workday with products that support the day's projects while working from anywhere. In a new era of interconnected hybrid workplaces, our phone screens, tablets, monitors and other productivity devices will all have a role in extending interoperability and functionality for SMBs to allow seamless collaboration and productivity in hypertasking.

As the new normal continues to take shape, technology will play a pivotal role in creating efficiencies and opportunities that enable productive hypertasking. For SMBs specifically, employers need to prioritize providing their teams with a technology eco-system that will offer a better work-life balance and enable smooth transitions between work and personal life. As we move forward in a "work from anywhere' environment, unified and interconnected technology will ultimately facilitate more agile and inclusive workspaces and power a hypertasking reality.

Hypertasking is our future. The idea that technology can do the hard work so we can do the creative and fun work is not new, but technology has caught up, and that idea has become a reality. Moving forward, business leaders will place a greater emphasis on understanding how technology can empower employees to thrive in both their personal and professional life. Seamlessly integrated solutions that offer the opportunity to hypertask and increase efficiency will help solve real human challenges today and the problems of tomorrow by leveraging smarter technology for all.