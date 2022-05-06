Navigating Meta's Mixed Messages
How to start betting on Facebook's Meta'ing.
March was a big month for Facebook and Instagram advertisers.
Per a statement via CEO, Mark Zuckerberg's, media mouthpieces: "We’re removing some Detailed Targeting options because they are either not widely used, they may be redundant with others or too granular, or because they relate to topics people may perceive as sensitive, such as targeting options referencing causes, organizations, or public figures that relate to health, race or ethnicity, political affiliation, religion or sexual orientation."
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.
Get 3 months free with code zendesk
Presented by Zendesk
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
The 'Bizarrely Authoritarian' U.S. Education System Inspired This Husband and Wife to Co-Found a 'Genius School' for Future Entrepreneurs and Leaders
-
Improving Your Ability to Learn Means Leaving Your Comfort Zone
-
This Founder Is Starting a Breakfast Revolution by Reinventing One of America's Favorite Foods
-
17 Bizarrely Brilliant Businesses That Will Help You Fall in Love, Get Revenge and More
-
Why Chick-fil-A Employees Never Say 'You're Welcome'
-
6 Leadership Lessons I've Learned From Playing Hockey
-
Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer: 'If You Want to Win Arguments, You Must Argue Smarter'