Udemy's Massive Training Archive Can Lead You to the Career You Want

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The most brilliant business minds know they can’t know everything. Oh, sure, everyone has areas of deep knowledge and experience. Still, the best-positioned entrepreneurs understand that a hard skill like programming or a soft skill like creative problem solving could unlock untold more business opportunities. Udemy puts those opportunities within reach.

Udemy

Over the past 15 years, Udemy has become one of the web’s most trusted to-go sources of advanced skills training. Now home to one of the largest digital course catalogs anywhere with more than 183,000 courses, Udemy’s vast array of development opportunities have enriched the lives of more than 49 million students, who came back again and again, notching almost 700 million course enrollments.

Those options start with loads of hard skills training, giving learners the tools to train up in various disciplines, from programming to accounting, data science, and more. For example, if you’re looking to break into web building, courses like the Ultimate Web Designer and Web Developer Course are an innovative, efficient way to understand all the foundations of web creation. Or you can turn your attention to cybersecurity with dozens of networking, ethical hacking, and other training to explore.

You can even go with an MBA in 1 Course to become the business expert you’ve always wanted to be. Meanwhile, there are hundreds of courses in soft skills areas as well, covering everything from communication and leadership to time management and creative problem solving.

Courses are available on an a la carte basis, so learners never have to buy huge training packages or spend more than they want to pay for just a single course. And Udemy prides itself on quality instruction, offering a roster of more than 65,000 expert teachers who give learners experience from industry veterans who have worked in those fields firsthand.

This impressive level of industry knowledge in dozens of fields is why several Fortune 500 companies trust Udemy to serve as the core of their employee development efforts, including employers like Apple, Netflix, Aflac, Volkswagen, and Kaiser Permanente.

You can start acquiring those all-important career-advancing skills now by checking out the Udemy website and trying one of their courses to help open up your professional opportunities.

Prices are subject to change.