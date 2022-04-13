Baskin-Robbins Is Dropping 3 New Flavors and a Line of Ice-Cream-Themed Merch

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For the first time in the company’s 77-year history, Baskin-Robbins is launching a full line of merchandise to commemorate its recent glow-up, hinged on the new tagline “seize the yay.” The campaign celebrates decades of Baskin’s history in being a staple for sweet treats and fun, encouraging its customers to rejoice in the small wins of everyday life.

“Small moments that spark joy often get taken for granted,” says Jerid Grandinetti, Baskin-Robbins' VP of and culinary. “We're encouraging people to pause and celebrate any moment that brings happiness with Baskin-Robbins."

Although the company underwent a minor rebrand in 2006, revamping its logo and adding new flavors, this time around it surpassed expectations to spark joy in customers and expand the brand presence.

The famed blue and pink icon is being replaced by a more sleek and postured pink and brown. What’s to stay is the hidden 31 between the “B” and “R,” honoring the original 1953 advertising campaign that showcased 31 flavors (one for every day of the month).

Related: This Baskin-Robbins Franchisee Has Made Ice Cream a Family Affair

The brand released three new flavors timed with the rebrand, which were developed with careful attention to the theme and crafted to celebrate wins big and small. Non-Dairy Mint Chocochunk takes a non-dairy spin on an already adored favorite. Ube Coconut Swirl is made with real ube from the Philippines, and it blends the sweet flavor of vanilla with the nuttiness of coconut. The final flavor, Totally Unwrapped, is a rich combination of peanut butter and chocolate, packed with fudge-covered pretzels, caramel-covered peanuts and swirls of salted caramel.

Along with the new flavors, Baskin-Robbins is releasing a collection of limited-edition goods, the brand’s first line of merch in its 77-year reign. The “yay worthy” collection is stocked with bucket hats, shoes, clothing and yes — there’s more — skateboards and bicycles.

The drastic rebrand and inspiring campaign honors the decades of joyous nostalgia enjoyed by the Baskin fanbase, while revamping the brand with freshness that invites a new generation of customers to make memories.

Baskin-Robbins president Jason Maceda reflected on how the rebrand journey involved carefully listening to its customers. The team took note of guests who felt attached to the brand by way of nostalgia, but it also saw "some opportunities in being more relevant," Maceda says.

The limited-edition merch will be available on April 18 at ShopBaskinRobbins.com.