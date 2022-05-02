He's back! Donald Trump uploads his first post to his new social network

The main attraction of the new Truth social network has started posting and the world is watching. This is Donald Trump , the former president of the United States, owner and developer of the platform he created after he was banned from Twitter on January 8, 2021.

Allison Joyce | Getty Images

The businessman and politician uploaded his first post last Friday with the phrase: “I'M BACK! #COVFEFE” . In the picture, he can be seen checking his phone in the garden of a mansion. Although Truth Social, the social network developed by The Trump Media & Technology Group , was launched on February 21, Trump had practically not used it (except for a post he made on launch day announcing that he would soon start using the network; said post was shared on Twitter by Donald Trump Jr.).

Friday's message refers to one of Trump's stellar moments on Twitter, when he used the term in a post with a mistake ( covfefe ) that caused confusion, sensation and later went viral. Since then, the former president has uploaded several messages, including one in which he thanks people for their support in keeping the social network as the most downloaded app on the AppStore.

Last week Donald Trump declared that he would not return to Twitter, even though it has changed hands and there is a possibility that his account will be reinstated. A couple of days after the statement, Elon Musk winked at Trump by uploading to his Twitter account a post with the image showing Truth Social as the most downloaded app accompanied by the phrase: “Truth Social currently surpasses Twitter and TikTok in the Apple Store.”

Truth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store pic.twitter.com/RxawVUAYKH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

Truth Social is currently only available to users in the United States. According to the Market Watch site, the app had an average of 513,000 active users per day in early April, still in its beta version.