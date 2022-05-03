MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare

In today's show, Kate chats with Bill Studebaker, president and chief investment officer at ROBO Global ETFs, an index, advisory, and research company focused on fast-growing industries including robotics, artificial intelligence, and healthcare technology.

In this interview, Kate and Bill discuss:

What is causing robotics and A/I to decline at a faster rate than the broader market?

How have current events put tech companies in the eye of the storm?

How Bill’s robo index trades on earnings and is designed that way to weather an economic storm.

Why companies in the automation field may bounce back due to large order backlogs? Does this mean certain stocks are mispriced right now?

What industries will benefit from increased automation?

How did various developments surrounding Covid give a boost to logistics and supply chain automation?

Will consumers drive the next round of demand in the supply-chain automation industry?

How is health care being transformed by surgical robotics providers?

What company in Bill’s portfolio enables Amazon to track and manage an ever-growing stream of orders?

What other company is a leader in the growing area of warehouse management solutions?

What does Bill expect to see with earnings among companies in the robo index this year?

How should retail investors approach the robotics and automation industry without getting caught up in hype?

Stocks mentioned in this interview:

Fanuc (FANUY)

Teradyne (TER)

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Manhattan Associates (MANH)



