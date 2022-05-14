Get 2TB of Secure Cloud Storage for Less Than $50
Store all your files in the cloud with Prism Drive.
The cloud has become essential for businesses and individuals alike. Cloud technology powers some of our favorite websites and apps, simplifies business operations, and gives us the secure storage space we need for an ever-growing mountain of files. Considering we'll probably never stop adding data to our lives, you need a great cloud storage solution that won't break the bank. A lifetime subscription to Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage should fit the bill.
When you're running out of space on your phone, tablet, or laptop, you need to make room, and Prism offers a secure, fast, reliable place to store all of the files you don't need consistent access to. With unlimited shared traffic and high transfer speeds, you can easily store and share even very large files like movies or podcasts. You can upload any type of file to your secure cloud location and access them from any device. Everything is easily manageable by simply dragging and dropping. Plus, all of Prism's storage options are fully compliant with privacy laws and protected by the strongest available transfer encryption.
With Prism, you can preview files inline so you can view them without downloading, then create shareable links to send to friends and colleagues. And if you accidentally delete something, you can still recover it in your trash folder for up to 30 days.
User Amir Khulad writes, "Easy to download and use. I bought 2TB for one year and this will help keep all my data safe in one location and give me the easy access I need to use it."
If you're in need of cloud storage that won't break the bank, consider Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to 2TB of cloud storage space for just $49.
Prices subject to change.
