A Donald Trump government official assures that the former president wanted to launch missiles against Mexico

His name is Mark Esper and he served as United States Secretary of Defense during the Donald Trump administration . His book, A Sacred Oath: Memoirs of a Secretary of Defense During Extraordinary Times ( A sacred oath ), will be published on May 10 and in it he narrates some of the moments he lived as an official. One of those that have drawn the most attention has to do with Mexico and the fight against drugs.

Drew Angerer | Getty Images

According to Esper, in 2020 Donald Trump asked him to analyze the possibility of launching missiles against Mexico to "destroy drug laboratories" and eradicate drug cartels. In addition, Trump suggested that after launching the attack with "Patriot missiles", they will simply deny it. The author writes that Trump said, “They are not in control of their own country.”

In the book, Mark Esper presents his perspective on several of the events that marked the Trump presidency and reveals some others that were previously unknown. In an interview with The New York Times , the author commented, "I felt like I was writing for history and for the American people."

Among the events that Mark Esper narrates in his book is his difference of opinion with Trump who wanted to use military troops to stop the protests that arose after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police. Other topics that are addressed are the recurring concerns of the former president about re-election and the complex environment of the pandemic.

Mark Esper was removed from office in November 2020, after Donald Trump lost the election against Joe Biden.

The book goes on sale next Tuesday and you can buy it in this league .