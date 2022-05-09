'It's Been Nice Knowin Ya': Elon Musk Makes Bizarre Statement About His Death, Scaring Even His Own Mother

That’s certainly one way to scare your mother on Mother’s Day!

The ever-contentious Elon Musk caused an uproar on Twitter late Sunday night after posting a mysterious Tweet referencing his death.

Musk, who made a $44 billion bid to purchase the company in an all-cash deal, is expected to become the private owner of the social media company by the end of 2022.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday evening, Musk Tweeted “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya,” in a post that has since garnered a whopping 1.1 million likes and nearly 127,000 retweets.

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Thousands took to Twitter to try to figure out what Musk was referencing, with many even offering Musk shelter and support during his “time of need.”

“Your Tweet just inoculated you against the very thing you're concerned about,” one person pointed out. “90+ million people have got your back.”

“We must protect you at all costs,” another said dramatically. “Humanity is counting on you.”

But one particular Twitter user was less than thrilled with Musk’s antics — his very own mother.

“That’s not funny,” Maye Musk, model and mother to the Tesla CEO penned in response to her son’s Tweet, alongside two angry face emojis.

Musk then morbidly told his mother “I will do my best to stay alive.”

Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Though it’s difficult to dissect exactly what Musk was referencing in his original Tweet (if he was even referencing anything specific at all), a look back at his Tweets from the day before might be the answer.

Musk quote Tweeted a post from Russian space chief and former deputy prime minister Dmitry Rogozin (whose account is now private), which showed disdain towards Musk for allowing Ukrainian troops to access the internet, accusing the troops of “fascist” ideology.

“For this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult – no matter how much you'll play the fool,” Rogozin chillingly wrote, per a translation on the social media platform.

Musk then followed up by Tweeting “there are no angels in war” before seemingly resuming his normal Twitter candor on Monday morning by exclaiming that he just had chocolate milk and that it was “insanely good.”

What a ride!

Last week, a bombshell report from CNBC stated that Musk will serve as interim CEO of Twitter in the months leading up to the expected finalization of his purchase of the company.

The same cited sources also claimed that Musk’s future plans for the company include making the platform a “magnet for talent” and noted that Musk-led financial planning presentations have already begun.

Twitter was down just shy of 8% year over year as of late Monday morning.

