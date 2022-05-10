Attention authors in Spanish: the Amazon Literary Award is looking for you

If you like to write and have been thinking of self- publishing your book on some platform, this may be your chance. Amazon has launched the call for the 2022 Storyteller Literary Award that seeks to "discover new literary productions and promote new literary talent through its self-publishing service, Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) ". The contest, which is being held for the ninth time, seeks to encourage authors to try the service that allows a writer to make their work public without the need to use a publisher as an intermediary.

Amazon

The contest has a prize of $10,500 dollars, a publishing agreement for the work to be adapted into an audiobook with Amazon Audible, and promotional campaigns for the work on the Amazon platform. Additionally, the top five finalists will receive a Kindle Oasis device as well as media mentions.

The jury is made up of writers Isabel Acuña, Juan Gómez-Jurado, Kristel Ralston, Nuria Azancot and Luis A. Santamaría , who won the 2021 edition of the contest with his thriller , Between the Lines .

The Storyteller Literary Award is exclusively for works that have been written in Spanish. If you are interested in participating, you must publish your work on the platform between May 1 and August 31, using the keyword “premioliterario2022” and both in digital and paperback format. You can consult the complete bases here .

Self-publish on digital platforms: some things you should know

For emerging authors, it can be difficult to find a publisher that wants to publish their books. The idea of self-publishing on a digital platform can be interesting , although it is important to understand its implications. When you decide to self-publish your work, instead of using a publisher, there are many things you will have to do on your own : promotion strategy, proofreading and final editing. Of course, you will have practically all the control of the editorial decisions around the work and also the percentage of royalties that you will receive for each copy sold will be higher than the one you receive with a publisher.

To participate in the Storyteller Literary Award, Amazon asks you to publish your work on its platform, which means that it will no longer be an attractive material for publishers or to be able to participate in other literary contests. However, it is a great option to encourage you to try a format that has more and more scope.