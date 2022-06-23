Bear Market Game Plan Revealed!

The bear market has been firmly in place all year long. Just some folks didn't get the memo til 6/13 when the S&P 500 (SPY) finally broke below the 20% decline level at 3,855 to appreciate just how bad things had become. That is the past. We need to focus on the future like how low the stocks will go...and the best trades to stay on the right side of the market action. All that and more is in Steve Reitmeister "Bear Market Game Plan". Read on below for more.



This week I gave my latest presentation live to investors at the Financial Answers Wealth summit that unveils my "Bear Market Game Plan". You will find it all below in the following presentation:

2nd Half of 2022 Stock Market Outlook

In this timely presentation I share full details on:

Why It's a Bear Market

How Low Stocks Will Go

Trades to Avoid Like the Plague

6 Simple Trades to Tame the Bear

And Why Its Not Too Late to Get on Board Now!

While most investors run for the hills as soon as the bear begins to roar, now is not the time to run away in fear.

That's because bear markets CAN be tamed!

In fact they offer one of the best opportunities to make money…but only if you know which strategies to employ so you can profit now.

Then be sure you have a game plan to get ready to start buying bottom for the next bull market to emerge.

If that appeals to you, then click below to access this vital presentation with my "Bear Market Game Plan" now:

2nd Half of 2022 Stock Market Outlook

Wishing you a world of investment success!

Steve Reitmeister

...but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced "Righty")

CEO StockNews.com & Editor of Reitmeister Total Return

