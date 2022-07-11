This Camera Drone Uses AI to Capture Photos of You

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You've worked hard for long enough. It's time to treat yourself to some summer adventures. Whether you want to keep up with the latest travel trends or you want to kick back in your favorite vacation destination, you're bound to want to take some pictures. However, it's not always safe to ask someone to take a picture for you and regular old selfies just rarely capture the majesty of a moment.

AirSelfie

So trust a robot to do the photography for you. The Air NEO Selfie Camera Drone is an ingenious way to take stunning, HD photos and videos without needing to ask anyone for help or by sacrificing the angles.

This intuitive camera drone tracks your motion using AI to get the perfect shot whether you're striking a pose, doing a dance, or performing a stunt. With seamless Auto-Fly modes, you can simply toss AIR NEO into the air and have it take pictures or videos in a variety of modes using AI to get the best framing possible. You can use wide, zoom, or video modes to get the perfect shot for the given situation — and if you use the AirSelfie app, you can do even more.

The simple-to-use app allows you to manually pilot the device or access two additional Auto-Fly modes. First, orbit will shoot hi-def videos as it does one complete revolution around you. Second, 360º will fly up and rotate 360º to capture everything around you. It's like having a personal photographer who is there to capture your every move.

Strike a pose and look your best in all of your photos and videos while you see the world this summer. During our Deal Days promotion, you can get the Air NEO Selfie Camera Drone for just $129.99 ($159.99) as long as you purchase by July 14.

